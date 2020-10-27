discussion
Elizabeth Griffiths
MakerProduct Leader | Co-founder of Wellcome
👋 Hey Product Hunt Thanks for hunting Wellcome. I’m a co-founder, along with @richbrem We’ve spent a lot of time working on www.Wellcome.me, and we’re super excited to launch! 🚀 Wellcome helps offices reopen confidently, ensuring that employees and visitors feel safe when entering the office. It enables: 🏢Employees can easily book the days they want to work in the office. 🧑💼Employees can sign-in with their personal Wellcome Passes using their digital wallet or Apple watch 👩💼 And visitors simply scan a QR code at the reception, fill in a customizable health questionnaire before their host receives an arrival notification. 📈 Wellcome allows HR managers to track office capacity each day so that they can make data-driven decisions to manage the office. 🔗 And they can quickly contact trace if someone in the office gets sick. We’ve focused on simplicity, so the product is very easy to set up and use. All you need is an iPad at reception with the Wellcome app installed. Employees are sent their Wellcome Pass which is saved to their Apple or Android digital wallet and scanned at reception to check into the office. All done within a few seconds. Visitors simply need to scan the QR code on the iPad with their cameras and they’ll be taken to a simple health questionnaire in their browser. After filling it in, they are automatically granted or denied access based on the answers given to the questionnaire and the host is sent a Slack notification and email. We’d love to get some feedback and answer questions! A huge thanks to the team who have helped us launch an incredible product! My co-founder, @richbrem. And our team @favour_yusuf @awais_iqbal2, Mike (@new_user_2996658261) and Harry.
Ari
@richbrem @favour_yusuf @awais_iqbal2 @wellcomeelizabeth This was the most seamless checkin experience I have had so far.
Mary NolanProduct Designer
Very easy to check in with my Apple Watch.
Elizabeth Griffiths
MakerProduct Leader | Co-founder of Wellcome
@marybnolan Thanks! That's great to hear that you're using your Apple Watch to check-in.
