Welcome Pickups lands €3.3M funding to offer 'in-destination' travel services

Welcome Pickups, an Athens-based startup offering a range of "in-destination" travel services from the point of pickup onwards, has raised €3.3 million in Series A funding. The backing comes from VentureFriends, MarketOne, Howzat, Jabbar, and Openfund. Also participating is Alejandro Ar...