Nick Gavronsky
Maker
👋Hey PH community, we’re excited to share Welcome with you! We’re reimagining the offer and closing experience powered by collaboration tools and real-time compensation data. We're turning today's manual, analog process focused on checklists, spreadsheets, and word docs into a personalized storytelling experience focused on hiring brand, workflow, and better compensation data: 💼for HR teams: We streamline offer creation and collaboration to help teams run a consistent and effective closing process, help teams explain total compensation through our digital offer experience, and integrate our real-time comp and equity data to make better offers–all with the goal of improving close and retention rates. 👩💻for candidates: We make it easy for candidates to understand their offer through our digital offer experience, which includes total compensation, benefits, perks, equity, the team they’ll work with, and the culture of the company. We talked to hundreds of HR leaders and saw a lot of teams trying to do this manually (PDFs, keynotes, spreadsheets, etc), but it’s really hard to scale and doesn’t solve the bigger problems around candidate experience, explaining total compensation, and providing teams with access to better compensation data. We’ve been heads down building Welcome over the last 9 months and would love feedback from the community! You can learn more at https://www.heywelcome.com/.
