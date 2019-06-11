Log InSign up
Welcome

A smart travel companion

Welcome is a smart travel companion that uses friend and expert recommendations (powered by a location aware AI) to create real time itineraries.
Never ask “Where do I go now?”
Welcome guides you to the best place, personalized for you.
Welcome's new app will do your travel planning for youWelcome is a new app that CEO Matthew Rosenberg said is designed for a more spontaneous approach to traveling. "What we're going after is these millennials [and] Gen Z travelers who feel comfortable going in the moment," Rosenberg told me. "Eighty-five percent of people aren&#8217...
Ryan Hoover
I dislike travel planning and logistics. We should try this on our next trip, @suzywillow.
Peter Gerard
Even those of us who ‘love’ planning, hate planning. Why do we have to spend hours asking friends or recommendations, looking through guidebooks, pinning things on maps? We plan and plan, and then once we get to a new destination everything changes anyway. We wanted a better experience, so we decided to build it. We are team Welcome, a small group of passionate creators from around the world. Most of us previously worked at Vimeo, and a couple of us founded Cameo, an Apple award-winning app (acquired by Vimeo).
