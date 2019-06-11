Reviews
Ryan Hoover
I dislike travel planning and logistics. We should try this on our next trip, @suzywillow.
Maker
Even those of us who ‘love’ planning, hate planning. Why do we have to spend hours asking friends or recommendations, looking through guidebooks, pinning things on maps? We plan and plan, and then once we get to a new destination everything changes anyway. We wanted a better experience, so we decided to build it. We are team Welcome, a small group of passionate creators from around the world. Most of us previously worked at Vimeo, and a couple of us founded Cameo, an Apple award-winning app (acquired by Vimeo).
