Weje
A new native-agile approach to project management
Weje is a new native-agile project management method specifically designed for horizontal teams. All your workflows are organized on endless boards in the form of task cards, lists and connections.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
+1 by
Weje
About this launch
Free unlimited online whiteboards for all things that matter
Weje by
was hunted by
Egor Okrepilov
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Egor Okrepilov
,
Eugene
and
Paul Savich
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 58 users. It first launched on September 13th, 2021.
Upvotes
98
Comments
19
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#6
