  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Weje
Weje
Ranked #5 for today

Weje

A new native-agile approach to project management

Free Options
Weje is a new native-agile project management method specifically designed for horizontal teams. All your workflows are organized on endless boards in the form of task cards, lists and connections.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Task Management +1 by
Weje
About this launch
Weje
WejeFree unlimited online whiteboards for all things that matter
58reviews
108
followers
Weje by
Weje
was hunted by
Egor Okrepilov
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Task Management. Made by
Egor Okrepilov
,
Eugene
and
Paul Savich
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
Weje
is rated 4.7/5 by 58 users. It first launched on September 13th, 2021.
Upvotes
98
Vote chart
Comments
19
Vote chart
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#6