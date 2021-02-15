Weird Looks Notebooks

  1. Home
Colorful notebooks inside and out.

After opening a wildly fluorescent notebook cover to discover a plain white interior, I was deflated. I wanted to know whether you'd think differently on different vibrant colors.
Now you can tear one open and try it yourself.
This is my first time making a physical product, but it's friggin real so...you can tell me if you like them or hate them now. I bought this wildly bright notebook a few years ago and it drove me nuts to find out that it was a plain dot grid notebook on the inside. I really wanted a super bright notebook to throw ideas down in, but it wasn't that. I tried to find something similar, but didn't have any luck, so I made them myself. I'm excited they're real and hope you are too. ❤️
