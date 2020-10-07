  1. Home
A list of pros and cons is a great way to make decisions; the main problem is that not all pros and cons are equal -- they don't carry the same weight.
Weighted Pros and Cons solves this: you can now make pros and cons lists and assign a value to each item.
I love making lists of pros and cons whenever I'm making a big decision. The problem with pros/cons is that not all pros and cons are equal, so I made a simple tool that allows you to assign a weight to your pros and cons. This website is also a PWA so it's installable as both a desktop and mobile app! It will also save your last list for future visits.
Simona LapusanCOO & Founding Partner @Zitec
@stephen_brown_bourne1 Very light and easy to use, thanks for sharing!
