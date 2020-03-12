Discussion
Dalton Edwards
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, Today I'm introducing you all to a new project of mine called WeHatePasswords. The project's goal is to make your password inputs more intuitive by allowing your members to use a memorable picture for their password as opposed to some complicated text. While this approach to security looks simple on the surface there is 28,430,288,000,000,000,000 possible password combinations so it's definitely not an easy task for somebody to brute force a pixel art password. I have a working demo available on the homepage and instructions on how to add WeHatePasswords to your own site; it's a quick and easy process! Thanks for checking out WeHatePasswords I hope you found it useful or entertaining ❤️
While it is creative, it is not secure. The password is being displayed in plain sight. Nevermind bruteforce, a person with a good memory can easily get your password.
@karias_bolster I will add a toggle which hides the blocks you click. For those instances when you're typing your password around others. Thanks for the feedback!
@daltonedwards That would be great. Sorry if I sounded harsh.
