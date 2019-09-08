WeHateCaptchas
Thanks for checking out wehatecaptchas! My goal with this project is to balance simplicity and security. When you click the wehatecaptchas button your browser solves complex math problems in the background which are required to validate the captcha. If a spammer were to automate this process they'd be slowed down by this and it would potentially be expensive. In a lot of ways a traditional captcha might be harder to automate, but there is a thriving business where people are paid to solve those for spammers. wehatecaptchas combats that by requiring your computer to work hard for the answer. It's a quick process but imagine a spammer having to do it over and over. Not to mention - not all people can solve traditional captchas due to a disability, but anybody can click a button and wait. Hope you like it :)
@daltonedwards Congrats on the launch! 🚀
