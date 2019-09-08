Log InSign up
WeHateCaptchas

Keep the bots out without annoying your users

wehatecaptchas is a captcha alternative. Instead of looking at squiggly text or finding images all you have to do is click a button. In the background your browser must perform complex math that makes spamming expensive.
Dalton Edwards
Maker
Thanks for checking out wehatecaptchas! My goal with this project is to balance simplicity and security. When you click the wehatecaptchas button your browser solves complex math problems in the background which are required to validate the captcha. If a spammer were to automate this process they'd be slowed down by this and it would potentially be expensive. In a lot of ways a traditional captcha might be harder to automate, but there is a thriving business where people are paid to solve those for spammers. wehatecaptchas combats that by requiring your computer to work hard for the answer. It's a quick process but imagine a spammer having to do it over and over. Not to mention - not all people can solve traditional captchas due to a disability, but anybody can click a button and wait. Hope you like it :)
Joshua Tabakhoff
@daltonedwards Congrats on the launch! 🚀
Ben
Congrats on the Launch dude! This is super dope :D
