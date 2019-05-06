Weetend is a place to buy, trade and sell cannabis as a medical patient, grower or recreational user. Medical users can buy and sell via the ACMPR regulation of Canada and recreational users can trade up to 30 grams.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Clayton NeedhamMaker@clayton_needham
Currently, there is no official platform for patients and growers of medical cannabis to connect so they can buy, sell and trade cannabis. Weetend answers this problem.
Upvote (1)Share·
Jit Salunke@jitsalunke · Get Guaranteed Press for Your Startup!
@clayton_needham Great work Clayton! Can see the value for the patients as well as Tenders. All the best!
Upvote Share·
Clayton NeedhamMaker@clayton_needham
@jitsalunke Thanks!
Upvote Share·
Victoria Wilson@victoria_wilson3
Can't wait until something like this is available everywhere!
Upvote Share·
Clayton NeedhamMaker@clayton_needham
@victoria_wilson3 That's out plan! But unfortunately the laws need to change. Canada is the only place you can designate someone to grow for you as long as you have a medical prescription. Thank for the love.
Upvote Share·
Charles Scheuer@scheuercharles · CS / OSCM @ wustl
Cool concept! Looks like a nice design, but when I went to the site I got the following error: "Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '=>' (T_DOUBLE_ARROW), expecting ')' in /var/www/vhosts/weetend.com/httpdocs/wp-content/plugins/age-gate/public/class-age-gate-public.php on line 500"
Upvote Share·