Weela

Multifunctional home gym with personal trainer app

Weela is new kind of home gym with patented electric resistance. WeelaTrainer app is your virtual personal trainer who guides you, tracks the training and gives training programs. Weela device provides resistance up to 50 kg / 100lbs. Weela is portable and bring the gym where ever you are.

Time Saving and Effective Workouts - An Intelligent Home Gym Weela with a Personal Trainer App - Cerebral-OverloadThe Finnish startup company Weela has a solution for workout challenges of a busy life. The company developed Weela - a small and intelligent home gym system offering virtual personal guidance. The gym is portable and optimal for a busy or otherwise demanding lifestyle. The device needs under 1 sqm of space and is easily storable.
Oululaisopiskelijat kehittivät kotikäyttöisen kuntosalilaitteen, nyt sitä ostavat personal trainerit ja fysioterapeutitKempele "Vaikeinta oli sähköisen säädön kehittäminen sähkömoottoriin, joka on uuden kotikäyttöön tarkoitetun älykkään kuntosalilaitteen sydän", Oulun ammattikorkeakoulusta valmistunut opiskelija Miikka Kurunlahti kertoo. Hän seisoo levyn päällä, johon on kiinnitetty lieriömäinen laite. Hetken kuluttua hän vetää narua, jonka toinen pää on kiinnitetty rullalle, jota jarruttaa ja myötäilee sähkömoottori.
Multifunctional Small Space Gyms : Weela home gymWeela home gym - The smaller size of the average urban home means consumers often don't have extra space for exercise equipment, which is something the '...
Multi-functional Home Gym with Personal Trainer AppWorking out and training your muscles is important to maintaining your health and fitness. Unfortunately, many people are too busy to make time for the gym and installing a proper gym at home could prove overly expensive. Weela presents the perfect solution to these problems. The revolutionary mobile gym that is perfect for everyone who wants to train at home.
Miikka KurunlahtiMaker@miikka_kurunlahti · CEO / CO-Founder at Weela
Weela is now presale in indiegogo. Check it out igg.me/at/weelahomegym
