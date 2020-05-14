Discussion
Hi Product Hunt - I'm super excited to be here. Weekstones came from one of my favourite Kurzgesagt videos; Optimistic Nihilism (youtube.com/watch?v=MBRqu0YOH14). It visualises your life in weeks. Each square represents a week of your life and each row a year. Red squares are the weeks you've already lived. Grey squares is what you will loose to sleep. And the green squares are the ones you've yet to live... And yes, at first I was filled with existential dread left pondering the finiteness of life and ready to set my new creation on fire. But after a while it helped me to focus and ultimately stop procrastinating. I usually find daily goals are too much effort and yearly ones seem impossible - it made much more sense to set weekly ones. Like finally finish the Tiger King a week from now. Or perhaps I will become a perfectly proficient piano player in 80 weeks. Or maybe follow the F1 calendar around the world by year 40 week 46. Grab it from the Google Play or Apple App Store: https://www.weekstones.com What do you think?
