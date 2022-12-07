Products
Weekly Agenda and Appointment Scheduler
Weekly Agenda and Appointment Scheduler
Stay organized, be productive
My Weekly Agenda And Appointment Scheduler Template (Notion) organises your daily responsibilities and appointments. This template lets you track chores, schedule activities, and never miss an appointment.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
by
About this launch
Stay Organized. Be Productive.
Weekly Agenda and Appointment Scheduler by
was hunted by
Keyuri Bhanushali
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Keyuri Bhanushali
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Weekly Agenda and Appointment scheduler's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#125
