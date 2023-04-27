Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Weekend Story (WS)
Weekend Story (WS)
Ranked #18 for today

Weekend Story (WS)

Elevate your weekends with no efforts

Free
Embed
Weekend Story is India's first social networking for college students and working professionals to elevate their weekends with no efforts. Check our graphics to know how one app can make your social life better effortlessly.
Launched in
Android
Social Media
Lifestyle
 +1 by
Weekend Story (WS)
Weekend Story (WS)
The makers of Weekend Story (WS)
About this launch
Weekend Story (WS)
Weekend Story (WS)Elevate your weekends with no efforts 🕶
2reviews
38
followers
Weekend Story (WS) by
Weekend Story (WS)
was hunted by
Priyam Sharma
in Android, Social Media, Lifestyle. Made by
Priyam Sharma
and
Priyanshu Bhandari
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
Weekend Story (WS)
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Weekend Story (WS)'s first launch.
Upvotes
39
Vote chart
Comments
17
Vote chart
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#130