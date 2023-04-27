Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Weekend Story (WS)
Ranked #18 for today
Weekend Story (WS)
Elevate your weekends with no efforts
Visit
Upvote 39
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Weekend Story is India's first social networking for college students and working professionals to elevate their weekends with no efforts. Check our graphics to know how one app can make your social life better effortlessly.
Launched in
Android
Social Media
Lifestyle
+1 by
Weekend Story (WS)
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What do you think about our product. We would love to know your thoughts !"
The makers of Weekend Story (WS)
About this launch
Weekend Story (WS)
Elevate your weekends with no efforts 🕶
2
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
Weekend Story (WS) by
Weekend Story (WS)
was hunted by
Priyam Sharma
in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Priyam Sharma
and
Priyanshu Bhandari
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
Weekend Story (WS)
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Weekend Story (WS)'s first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
17
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#130
Report