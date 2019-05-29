Ever wanted to get away, to run away, to yeah yeah yeah? Lenny Kravitz and I surely did.
For a given airport, this website will give you all direct flights to any destination ranked by price.
First view is for next weekend, but you can set any times&dates.
Weekem TravelMaker@weekemtravel · travel maniac @ weekem.com
Hi community, I know, yet another website to search cheap flights... But here's the twist: It's not about the price, it's about the where ! The only input are origin airport and dates, then you can compare dozen of destinations between them, and filter by time. You may spot cities you never thought of for a city break, and now realise they can be reached in a decent time by flight. Of course, if you only want to fly away no matter where, well, this site will give you exactly what you want, on the dates you need, so it works as well, but that's not the first intention! Hope you like it, looking forward for feedback :)
