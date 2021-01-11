Weekaz for Slack

Weekaz is a feature-complete time tracking solution managed entirely inside Slack - no external account required. Enable your team to track time seamlessly and without distractions so they can focus on what really matters. For more info, visit our website.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Marcel Fiala
MakerFounder of Weekaz
Hi, guys 👋 Marcel here, one of the creators. We got tired of time tracking apps for Slack that only work if you chat with their clumsy bot or access half of the functionality (especially reporting) through an external website. We believe that time tracking should be seamless and intuitive. Otherwise, it will annoy the hell of everyone who needs to do it. So, we've built Weekaz. Now you can let your team focus on what matters by limiting the hassle around time-tracking. With Weekaz, you can: ✅ create timesheets for projects, customers, or departments - whatever fits the way you do business, manage payroll, or bill your clients ✅ assign different access level for each timesheet user ✅ measure the activity duration in hours or man-days ✅ for each timesheet, define up to 10 custom fields for activities to capture the data you need ✅ enable your team to seamlessly log their hours in a way they prefer: using a Slash Command, Shortcut, or two clicks in the App Home. ✅ use the built-in Stopwatch to track the time spent working and pre-fill it when you log the activity ✅ view and filter activities ✅ generate CVS or XLSX reports ✅ all this without EVER leaving Slack or creating any external accounts And what's even cooler, the setup only takes 2 clicks! Really, we've counted! 😄 Weekaz is now 100% free. After we launch Weekaz as a paid app in Slack App Directory, Product Hunt early adopters will receive a significant discount in exchange for completing a short survey(s). Features currently under development: ⚡ more detailed reports, incl. graphs ⚡ auto-restart Stopwatch after logging an activity ⚡ maximum timesheets per workspace increase from 10 to unlimited ⚡ support for Enterprise Grid ⚡ detailed notification settings & reminders Thanks for checking us out! We would love to get feedback on: ❓ Where did we do a great job? ❓ What are the things you don't like? ❓ What feature, export format, or integration are you missing? We want to build an awesome product for you, so please let us know your honest opinion!
Share