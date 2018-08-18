WeeeArt is an ERC721 powered marketplace to buy and sell generative artwork. Own an artwork and request high resolution renders of the artwork for your own enjoyment.
Discussion
David SunMaker@dave4506 · Founder of Download Horizons
Hey, Maker of WeeeArt here. This project has been a long time coming. I would love all your input and critique on the project. If you guys have any questions, please ask away! -David Sun
Rudy Lee@rlvl · Creator of Kydy, Co-Founder of VREX LAB
@dave4506 Nice work!
Stas Kulesh@stas_kulesh · Creative Director @ Sliday.com
Can I please have ∞ of each of those? Here is my 0 ETH.
David SunMaker@dave4506 · Founder of Download Horizons
@stas_kulesh What exactly do you mean? Little confuzzled. XD If you want more, just wait. A new batch of artworks will be going out soon tonight on the marketplace...
David SunMaker@dave4506 · Founder of Download Horizons
Hey all, new artworks have just been released! Check them out and snatch them while they last!!
