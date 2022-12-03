Products
  Home
  weedone
weedone
Ranked #7 for today

weedone

The soul grows by subtraction, not addition.

Free
Monotasking (single-tasking) is about doing the most critical task, focusing only on that single task. https://www.weedone.app/blog
Launched in Productivity, Task Management by
weedone
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
weedone by
was hunted by
wong levene
in Productivity, Task Management. Made by
wong levene
. Featured on December 4th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is weedone's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#219