Jacob Dalton
Maker
Hey Product Hunt peeps! When we were kids, we didn’t say “I want to write for a cannabis media company.” In fact, we never even heard of the word cannabis. When we were kids, marijuana was the gateway drug that all of the teachers warned us about. Now, cannabis is a real big freakin’ deal and we are here for it. From a “drug” into a real deal industry in a matter of years. There is a lot of news coverage out there for the industry, we know, so you may be wondering why you should choose Weedico over other publications. Our flagship product is a daily, bite sized email of the cannabis industry. Email? Yes email. 72 % of people prefer email as their primary source of information. If you’re one of the 28% who hates email, then get on out of here because we aren’t for you. Our not-so-secret recipe to our emails is to take a sprinkling of new stories, add some flair, remove some minutiae, and hit send. What hits your inbox each day is a comprehensive but easy to digest highlight of the cannabis industry. There is a lot of fun things that happen when you take something that is illegal and turn it into a multi-billion dollar industry. We are here to document, learn, and enjoy the ride.
