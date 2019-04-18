Like most designers these days, you've probably found yourself working on a website for a cannabis startup or the packaging for a new line of CBD cough drops recently. Weed Ipsum generates on demand weed-focused placeholder text for all your stony projects.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrew SloanMaker@andrewlukesloan · Founder, Cosma Schema
Last year, I was hired to work on two weed-related web projects. Each time, durning the design process, it came time to show mockups of our work but as is typically the case, the final copy wasn't ready yet. So, I searched for a text generator with a cannabis focus that I could use as dummy copy but was surprised to see that none existed. I expressed my frustration to my friend and development partner on that project, Tyler, and he said he had run into the very same problem and had too marveled at how nothing satisfactory existed. So we decided to fix that. As a gift to the weed-designers of the world in advance of 4/20 we give you, Weed Ipsum. Enjoy!
Upvote Share·