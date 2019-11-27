Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Damiano Ramazzotti
Maker
Hi everybody! This is our first launch on Product Hunt. This app comes from seeing how much communities want to engage their members and yet struggle to do so. Our goal is to take as much as possible effort out of getting ideas out and getting people to show interest. The goal is to help create fully self-organising communities. a) Create your group and Import ideas (or add your own) b) Invite members and get them to swipe c) When a minimum amount of people are interested in an activity a chat starts You can use this app in any type of community (non profit, office, coworking/coliving space, neighbourhood...) as well as with groups of friends. We have many new upcoming features such as surveys to help set dates, and the possibility for people to advertise externally their activity formats so people can scale and replicate them. We hope you enjoy it and we look forward to your feedbacks :)
UpvoteShare