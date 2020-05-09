Wedding Planning Assistant

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Vadim
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋 We are a small team dedicated to improving the wedding planning process. Having planned our own weddings, 🤵👰 we're fully aware of the challenges and mental breakdowns that may ensue. 😱 We decided that enough was enough. 💪🏼 Wedding planning doesn't have to be stressful. 💆 In fact, 👻 we had the capability to solve this problem using our own experience and vision. 👀 Thus, the Wedding Planner Assistant was born. 🚀 At Wedding Planner Assistant, we seek to build a global wedding community 🦄 that stretches across continents and country lines. 🤠 Let's be clear: 🙏 We're not trying to replace professional wedding planners. We highly value their work in the industry. Our mission is only to provide a helpful tool to make the planning process more productive for everyone - including wedding planners. 🧠 Also, we built the marketing tools for wedding vendors and venues. 🔌 These tools are connecting newlyweds with wedding professionals. Wedding Planner Assistant aims to foster a global community. 🤓 We know a big part of that is language support! 🙃 We are working on bringing your language to Wedding Planner Assistant. 🚨 Right now, the service supports five localizations: 🇺🇸 English 🇮🇹 Italian 🇫🇷 French 🇷🇺 Russian 🇭🇺 Hungarian We've got exciting, 🍾 and we're constantly working on new ways to improve the wedding planning process. 🎨 In this mission, your feedback is incredibly important to us. 🙏 Please don't hesitate to share any thoughts you may have. 😎 WA team is around all day to answer all of your questions. 💬 🔆 Thank you for joining us! 🔆
UpvoteShare