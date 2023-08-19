Products
Wedding Planner

Simplify and enhance the wedding planning journey

From initial plans and vendor management to the big day and beyond, this template offers meticulously crafted pages for planning, budgeting, guest coordination, vendor selection, and post-wedding activities, all within a single digital space.
Launched in
Notion
 by
Wedding Planner
Wedding Planner: Simplify and enhance the wedding planning journey.
Wedding Planner by
was hunted by
Hamza Marzak
in Notion. Made by
Hamza Marzak
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
Wedding Planner
is rated 4/5 by 1 user. This is Wedding Planner's first launch.
10
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-