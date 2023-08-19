Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Wedding Planner
Wedding Planner
Simplify and enhance the wedding planning journey
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
From initial plans and vendor management to the big day and beyond, this template offers meticulously crafted pages for planning, budgeting, guest coordination, vendor selection, and post-wedding activities, all within a single digital space.
Launched in
Notion
by
Wedding Planner
Fastgen
Ad
Low-code backend builder
About this launch
Wedding Planner
Simplify and enhance the wedding planning journey.
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Wedding Planner by
Wedding Planner
was hunted by
Hamza Marzak
in
Notion
. Made by
Hamza Marzak
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
Wedding Planner
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Wedding Planner's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report