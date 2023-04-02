Products
Home
→
Product
→
weCall: FaceTime Meets Green Screen
weCall: FaceTime Meets Green Screen
Cherish your friendship instead of a race of followers
weCall is not just another video call platform; it's a tool for strengthening friendships. With its innovative green screen effect, you and your friends can share backgrounds and create unforgettable memories together.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Social Network
,
Tech
by
About this launch
Yoshua
in
Messaging
,
Social Network
,
Tech
. Made by
Yoshua
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
