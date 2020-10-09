Webwide 2.0

discussion
Adam Greenough
MakerMaking webwide.io.
Hey Product Hunters! Great to be back after our feature last year when we first launched. Since then, our 1,700-strong Webwide community has started over 1,000 discussions. Webwide V2 takes our classic internet forum approach and packs in new features that users of communities in our space have come to expect. Just a handful of new features from our V2 release in addition to the many of incremental improvements over the past year... ✒️ New article post type ❓ New StackOverflow-style Q&A post type ⬆️ New Reddit-style voting in some categories 📲 Polished PWA 🖌 More profile customisation 💨 Performance improvements 🛒 Earn credits for participating and redeem for rewards in our shop ✨ A refreshed style (with more unique styles coming soon! Most significantly is the new post types which allow users to go beyond standard thread based discussions and post content-focused articles, host StackOverflow voting style Q&A threads and introduces Reddit style voting in to some categories. I'm very excited to see us become a hub for this diverse content. Why a traditional forum in this day and age? Well – I love them, always have, always will and the rest in this space are simply dead. Never bothering to cater to a shifting audience. Other communities in this space have their pros and cons, but I believe this tried and tested model is better in many important aspects. I wrote about this briefly a while a go: https://webwide.io/threads/why-w... Webwide is not operated for profit and is run at cost. While I happily self support it, any income from the small Gold memberships or donations is pumped right back in to upkeep and costs. Not particularly groundbreaking and perhaps a little niche but something I am very passionate about and excited to share with you all today. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback at all and I'll be more than happy to answer. Really hope to meet some of you on there. 😄 Adam
