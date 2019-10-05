Webwide
Inclusive discussion community for designers, devs & makers
Discussion
The web community is an incredible thing. Enormously passionate, diverse, generous and interactive. Being able to work in an industry where there is so many community members always offering their support, wisdom and kindness is the greatest gift. You have probably noticed a shift in the past couple of years that involves many members of our industry community heading back towards the days of personal websites and blogging. Owning their content. A shift driven by a disdain for the way content creators and users are treated by the few large centralised platforms. Well, another thing that is well overdue a comeback is the forum. The online forum world is still well alive and kicking in many niches but the contenders in this space are lackluster. Social media simply can't come close to the level of community, quality and organisation that a well managed forum platform can offer. On a smaller community platform users can be in better control of their content and be assured there is a community team with the communities interest at its heart as opposed to shareholder profits and influence. Of course Webwide offers all of the things you would expect from a decent industry community platform, including: 👋 Meeting new people 💬 Discussing industry news 🧠 Learning from others and sharing own experiences 💫 Showcase your work 💪 Compete in friendly community challenges 📣 Promote your content 🎉 Celebrate your achievements 🤝 Make new industry connections ✅ Strong community-driven Code of Conduct A forum platform also has some distinct advantages over other major networks including... ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ ✨ Keep reading: 👉 https://webwide.io/threads/why-w... ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
