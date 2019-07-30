Discussion
ajimix
Hi PH! 🚀 I'm Adria, the CEO & co-founder of WebsiteVoice and I'm excited to share our saas product here today. WebsiteVoice (WV) uses AI, deep learning and text to speech technology to provide an easy way for website owners to convert their articles into podcasts real-time. It allows website owners to embed a customizable widget that displays a play button on all the pages of the site or on a single page. The audience can then tune into the audio content while being busy commuting, exercising or having their eyes and hands full. WV is proven to help publishers to: - Increase user engagement. - Improve accessibility. - Boost subscription growth. WV has a handful of features including: - Data analytics and statistics of which pages were played, from which country. - WV speaks 38 languages including Arabic and Mandarin with high-quality audio. - Audio downloads and audio customization. - Unlimited amount of user plays per day. (Premium) WebsiteVoice is free to use and easy to install! Give it a try and let us know what you think!
