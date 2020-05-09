Website Screenshot Generator

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Himanshu Thakur
Maker
Please go through all the tools, and provide some feedback! It'll be very helpful. Thanks
Upvote (1)Share
@ixhimanshu Hey, just flagging it says 'Webiste' instead of 'Website' on the Product Hunt title.
@solomon_teach Thanks for reviewing, and the Tilte is fixed now.
@ixhimanshu Just wanna point out that it's generator, not generater.
Hello Himanshu, thanks for creating this screenshot capture tool. I tested on 2 websites, and on one I didn't get a full page capture. Try to capture robingood.com. I also checked your home page and I see a lot of interesting, free useful tools. I will be checking them out. *There is a small error on the title of this very page on PH: webiste instead of website
Thanks, @robingood for reviewing my web app. 1. The title of the tool is fixed. 2. Robingood.com (not generating full screenshot): The reason is "usage of cookies popup is blocking the page to render" as I tried your website in few other screenshots generators but the results are almost the same, they are also unable to capture the full screen. Let's talk about the solution: Try to block that cookie popup until the full webpage is loaded, you can achieve this by simply calling that popup at the end of tag. I hope it helps Again thank you so much!
@ixhimanshu Thank you! My standard reference for full web page screen capture is "Full Page Screen Capture" (Chrome Extension) which does the job perfectly. Here's a screenshot: My interest stems from a desire to review your nice app for my tools library at tools.robingood.com and thus I wanted to see whether those who will try it can run into this same issue. Since many in Europe and US must use a Cookie pop-up this is something that many of them may run into. Thanks anyhow for suggesting a workaround.
@robingood cool...:D And good luck with your tools library!