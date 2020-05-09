  1. Home
Website Screenshot Generater

Full website screenshot in one click!

Now you don't need any software or extension to capture screenshots. TuckTools Screenshot taker provide complete screenshot of a website or a url in png format, you can also take screenshots of angular and react based javascript web applications.
Himanshu Thakur
Maker
Please go through all the tools, and provide some feedback! It'll be very helpful. Thanks
Solomon Kingsnorth
@ixhimanshu Hey, just flagging it says 'Webiste' instead of 'Website' on the Product Hunt title.
Himanshu Thakur
Maker
@solomon_teach Thanks for reviewing, and the Tilte is fixed now.
Robin Good
Hello Himanshu, thanks for creating this screenshot capture tool. I tested on 2 websites, and on one I didn't get a full page capture. Try to capture robingood.com. I also checked your home page and I see a lot of interesting, free useful tools. I will be checking them out. *There is a small error on the title of this very page on PH: webiste instead of website
Himanshu Thakur
Maker
Thanks, @robingood for reviewing my web app. 1. The title of the tool is fixed. 2. Robingood.com (not generating full screenshot): The reason is "usage of cookies popup is blocking the page to render" as I tried your website in few other screenshots generators but the results are almost the same, they are also unable to capture the full screen. Let's talk about the solution: Try to block that cookie popup until the full webpage is loaded, you can achieve this by simply calling that popup at the end of tag. I hope it helps Again thank you so much!
