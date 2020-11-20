  1. Home
Display your website carbon emissions and raise awareness.

The Website Carbon Badge allows any website to display its carbon emissions per page view as calculated by websitecarbon.com. Add the badge to help raise awareness around the issue and celebrate your low carbon site. It's easy to add - just two lines of code.
Announcing the Website Carbon BadgeThe work of reducing carbon emissions on the web is mostly invisible. Low carbon websites don't necessarily look any different from the carbon heavy variety as many of the changes happen under the hood. Since launching websitecarbon.com, our website carbon calculator, a couple of years ago, we've heard from many companies and developers who have [...]
Steve Messer
Product Manager, GOV.UK Pay
I love this badge. For me it was the beginning of a trip into the ecological aspects of my personal website, which taught me that the page weight was waaaay too heavy and needed work. And now it shows my site visitors how much less that carbon output is now.
