The Website Carbon Badge allows any website to display its carbon emissions per page view as calculated by websitecarbon.com. Add the badge to help raise awareness around the issue and celebrate your low carbon site. It's easy to add - just two lines of code.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Steve Messer
Product Manager, GOV.UK Pay
I love this badge. For me it was the beginning of a trip into the ecological aspects of my personal website, which taught me that the page weight was waaaay too heavy and needed work. And now it shows my site visitors how much less that carbon output is now.
Share