discussion
Would you recommend this product?
bereket
Makercode + design :)
Hey ProductHunt 👋 Super excited to be releasing Webshot today. I've been working on the Figma plugin for this and have been sharing it with a few people but decided recently to turn it into a web application and release that first. I will be releasing the Figma plugin of this very soon, the development of it has been almost completed. To give you a super quick rundown: 🚀 Input a site URL (any) + background colour for mockup ⚡ Let us process the info (3-5s max) 🤩 Receive a stunning mockup Best part? It's all for free, no need to worry of overpriced subscription plans or anything like that. However, in the future I do plan on releasing a subscription plan for those who want a bit more features. Check it out @ https://trywebshot.tk Webshot's Twitter: https://twitter.com/trywebshot My Twitter: https://twitter.com/heybereket
Share