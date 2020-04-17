Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Deam
Maker
Hello! This is my second product release on ProductHunt 🎉 Webshot is a Screenshot as a Service solution, which just means that it's an API for screenshotting websites. First load might take some time, so be patient! Although I haven't found a faster competitor out there. It caches the image for 1 minute (might change it to 10 minutes). It's free and Open Source! So if my service goes down. Just go deploy it yourself 😄! Some use cases that I have found: - You could use this as a preview image for your website in og:image or twitter:image (tutorial here: https://dev.to/deam/easy-social-...) - Grab a screenshot of a bug in production, send the link instead of an image - Constantly updated site showcasing for your portfolio - Hotlink images directly to blog posts There are probably lots of things that can be improved. Feedbacks are welcome! Hope ya'll have a great day! 🚀❤️🙏
Upvote (2)Share