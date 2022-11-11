Products
Home
→
Product
→
WebRemarks
Ranked #10 for today
WebRemarks
Capture your screen, share everywhere
Free
Stop settling for outdated and limited screenshot tools. With WebRemarks, instantly annotate and share screenshots - without the fluff. Download WebRemarks on the Mac App Store and Microsoft Store and never look back.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
WebRemarks
About this launch
WebRemarks
Capture your screen, share everywhere.
0
reviews
2
followers
WebRemarks by
WebRemarks
was hunted by
Raul Perțe
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Raul Perțe
and
Adrian Perțe
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
WebRemarks
is not rated yet. This is WebRemarks's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#269
Report