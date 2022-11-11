Products
WebRemarks
Ranked #10 for today

WebRemarks

Capture your screen, share everywhere

Free
Stop settling for outdated and limited screenshot tools. With WebRemarks, instantly annotate and share screenshots - without the fluff. Download WebRemarks on the Mac App Store and Microsoft Store and never look back.
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, Developer Tools by
WebRemarks
Asana
Asana
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
WebRemarks
WebRemarksCapture your screen, share everywhere.
WebRemarks by
WebRemarks
was hunted by
Raul Perțe
in Design Tools, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Raul Perțe
and
Adrian Perțe
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
WebRemarks
is not rated yet. This is WebRemarks's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#269