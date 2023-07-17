Products
Webpecker

Scrape from social networks to search engines effortlessly!

Webpecker is an easy-to-use web scraper that focuses on scraping useful content from social networks, search engines, and websites that are rich in data.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Social Network
Data & Analytics
 +1 by
WASK
WASK
Ad
Get more customers with next generation ads

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Feedback on little inconveniences you might face here and there will help us hugely! "

The makers of Webpecker
About this launch
Webpecker by
was hunted by
Millie
in Chrome Extensions, Social Network, Data & Analytics. Made by
Millie
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Webpecker's first launch.
