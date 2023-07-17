Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Webpecker
Webpecker
Scrape from social networks to search engines effortlessly!
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Webpecker is an easy-to-use web scraper that focuses on scraping useful content from social networks, search engines, and websites that are rich in data.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Social Network
Data & Analytics
+1 by
Webpecker
WASK
Ad
Get more customers with next generation ads
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Feedback on little inconveniences you might face here and there will help us hugely! "
The makers of Webpecker
About this launch
Webpecker
Scrape from social networks to search engines effortlessly!
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Webpecker by
Webpecker
was hunted by
Millie
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Network
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Millie
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Webpecker
is not rated yet. This is Webpecker's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report