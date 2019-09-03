Log InSign up
A web whiteboard app for real time collaboration.

WeBoard is an online collaboration tool for teachers, instructors, managers, developers and designers. An app with a vast number of features which can make collaborating with your team seamless.

Marko Miletić
Marko Miletić
Maker
WeBoard is a web whiteboard app with advanced drawing and real time collaboration capabilities, which was made for schools and small businesses to avoid the hassle of having to physically be at a location to collaborate with your team. The whiteboard app enables you to collaborate with your class or team on multiple levels. From simple annotations and comments to full-scale visual lecturing and project management where we can communicate as if we are sitting next to each other. The following features are available on WeBoard: Responsive layout Touch friendly Advanced drawing tools Audio / Video / Text chat File sharing Screen sharing Screen recording In-App storage In-App calendar Marko Founder of WeBoard
