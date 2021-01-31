discussion
Makercode + design :)
Hey ProductHunt!! 👋 I'm stoked to announce my latest project, Webmoji. Over the past decade (s), emoji usage has been getting really popular and I thought why not make a tool that makes it simple to find emojis? As a developer/designer, I kept wanting to add emojis to replies on Twitter, tweets, or even here on ProductHunt. It's been getting difficult not finding something simple and fast...and that's free. I decided to take it upon myself and create this wonderful tool that is as of today public for all of you! ✨ Enter a keyword or emoji name 🚀 Our system will find top matches to that input and show them to you 📜 Find the emoji your looking for 👍 Click an emoji to copy it to your clipboard Done! It's that simple, all for free, and will always be free, forever. PS: All emojis in this reply came from Webmoji! Get started, today 👇🏻 https://webmoji.xyz Twitter: https://twitter.com/usewebmoji
