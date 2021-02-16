discussion
Jaydan Urwin
Maker
Designer & Developer
Hey fellow Hunters! My name is Jaydan and I'm a designer and developer based out of Boise, ID! Almost a year ago I released Screen Recorder (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) and it's served its purpose really well. However, one thing that bugged me was if I needed a .mp4 file for whatever reason I would have to go to a conversion website with a bunch of annoying ads, wait for my file to upload, wait for it to convert, and then download it. So I did my research and found some modern web technology that lets you do the conversion locally which brings us to WEBM To MP4. I'm offering it for free. Yes, F-R-E-E. No ads. No limits on how many conversions. Also, since it doesn't upload your files to convert them it's extremely private and secure. Oh! And it's a PWA meaning it's installable on Chrome OS, Mac OS, Windows, and Linux. If you appreciate the product please share it with anyone else you know would enjoy it and if you really love it I have a Buy Me a Coffee page @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jay... Happy Hunting!
