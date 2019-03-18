Webiny CMS
Open source serverless CMS powered by graphql and react
#2 Product of the DayToday
Webiny is a serverless open source CMS. Build websites and web applications - both large and small without all the hassle you are used to. All the parts you need comes in a single package optimized to seamlessly work together in a performant way.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sven Al HamadMakerPro@svenalhamad · Tech guy, entrepreneur, ♥ open source.
Thank you @kevin for hunting us! 🙌 It's been around a year and a half since we were last on product hunt. At that time we had a development framework for building websites and web applications. As you can see we have evolved into a full featured CMS in the meantime. The technology and how we build websites and applications is evolving, and one of the current trends, that will most likely define the next era of the "cloud" is called serverless. We decided to take a bet on that and build a full features CMS designed for such an environment. We hope you'll give Webiny a try. At the moment we are in beta and are looking for feedback.
Upvote (1)Share·
Marija Butkovic@marijabutkovic · Founder and CEO Women of Wearables.
I'm not a developer myself, but the idea behind this looks really useful for all developers out there. Should make their life easier. I might give it a try myself for my own website makeover, too! :)
Upvote Share·
Sven Al HamadMakerPro@svenalhamad · Tech guy, entrepreneur, ♥ open source.
@marijabutkovic Thanks for your message ... we have a beta running for the next few weeks and you can try Webiny on our managed hosted platform for free. We just ask your feedback in return. Hope you have a great time with us ;)
Upvote Share·