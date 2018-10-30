Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Webinary

Webinary

The best new webinars every day

get it

Project built without code and in 3 hours :-)

It is still very difficult to find interesting webinars online, so we decided to create a simple way to both discover and discuss webinars. Users can submit their own webinars, upvote and comment on webinars using Webinary.

Reviews

72708
597440
 

Discussion

Hunter
72708
Ben Tossell
Makers
31017
Daniel Kempe
31069
Matthew Spurr
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
31017
Daniel KempeMakerPro@danielkempe · CEO @ Quuu.co
It was a cold Sunday night, bored but inspired I needed to build something! The idea popped into my head “webinar discovery” so I began. Using Wordpress and a theme it all came together so fast! In just 3 hours it was ready for content. So here we are featured on Product Hunt. Webinary has very little content so far so we need your help 😀 Let’s get sharing and make this Halloween not so scary ❤️ Thanks for looking all and thanks to Ben for the Hunt 👌
Upvote (4)·
Peter Dziedzicz@pdziedzicz · Growth & marketing
Cool thing - finally the repository of webinars from different platforms. Kudos!
Upvote (1)·
31017
Daniel KempeMakerPro@danielkempe · CEO @ Quuu.co
@pdziedzicz Thank you Peter, yes that's the plan at least :-) In the same way Product Hunt uncovers the best products every day, Webinary hopes to do that for Webinars in relevant categories!
Upvote (1)·