Project built without code and in 3 hours :-)
It is still very difficult to find interesting webinars online, so we decided to create a simple way to both discover and discuss webinars. Users can submit their own webinars, upvote and comment on webinars using Webinary.
Daniel Kempe
It was a cold Sunday night, bored but inspired I needed to build something! The idea popped into my head “webinar discovery” so I began. Using Wordpress and a theme it all came together so fast! In just 3 hours it was ready for content. So here we are featured on Product Hunt. Webinary has very little content so far so we need your help 😀 Let’s get sharing and make this Halloween not so scary ❤️ Thanks for looking all and thanks to Ben for the Hunt 👌
Peter Dziedzicz
Cool thing - finally the repository of webinars from different platforms. Kudos!
Daniel Kempe
@pdziedzicz Thank you Peter, yes that's the plan at least :-) In the same way Product Hunt uncovers the best products every day, Webinary hopes to do that for Webinars in relevant categories!
