Webinar Alerts

SMS Reminders and Follow-Ups for Webinars

With 1 click, you could be sending SMS reminders and follow-ups to every webinar registrant. We can send everyone their unique join link automatically. No coding required!
We work with Zoom, GoToWebinar, WebinarJam, and more!
There was previously no way to text webinar registrants their unique join link. Until now! It can be setup with one click.
