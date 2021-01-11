discussion
Karolis Rusenas
MakerFounder, Engineer at AppScension Ltd.
Webhook Relay was created to solve one problem - simplify communication between systems by providing a webhook delivery system to multiple destinations and/or applications that are running in internal networks. Our service enables you to modify requests/responses, reach internal networks or insert data straight into Data Warehouse (currently GCP BigQuery is supported but more are coming!). Example 1: Your Jenkins server is running in a private network and you store your code on GitHub. To receive webhooks you would either need to open up access to your Jenkins (not secure) or use polling (slow). Solution: Start relay agent next to your Jenkins server. It will create a tunnel and will allow you to receive webhooks on 'your-domain.hooks.webhookrelay.com' that will then be transported through a tunnel to Jenkins directly. No firewall, NAT configuration is needed. Ref: https://webhookrelay.com/v1/tuto... Example 2: DockerHub sends webhooks on registry events and you need to somehow get alerted on these events in multiple systems. Solution: Create a single endpoint where you receive DockerHub webhooks. Create one or more destinations where to send the webhooks. Each destination can also transform the webhook, for example make it into a Slack message: https://webhookrelay.com/v1/exam.... Join webhook relay if you are a sassy developer or a business with few systems to integrate. Founder, Karolis Rusenas
