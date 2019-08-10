Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Shivam Prasad
Hi Producthunt! I use trello, google keep, drive, calendar to manage multiple projects, and I wanted to store links to my trello board, drive files, and other tools in one place. Pocket did not feel like a good fit as it is a read it later app and not a productivity focused tool. I built Webfolder to organize multiple projects from one place. You can add links to your project tools and search using tags or keywords to find what you need. You can upload files directly if you want, take notes with a WYSIWIG editor and use the same tagging functionality with them. Webfolder is completely free for upto 100 notes, 30 bookmarks and 10 tags! You also get a free 7 day trial for our Basic plan that costs $2.5 per month to see if that helps you manage your projects in a better way. Let me know if you find it useful or if you have any feedback !
UpvoteShare
Maker
Hi @owenfar1 You don't sign up for any other service when you sign up for webfolder. The email that you received was not automated and I accidentally sent it from another account, which is why you could not unsubscribe. As for security, Your data is completely secure and only you can access your files and data. Sorry for the incorrect email, but I can assure you that there are no issues especially in privacy and security, and you would not receive an further emails from webfolder or quoteform
UpvoteShare