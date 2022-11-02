Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
WebCopilot
WebCopilot
AI writer for Notion, plug GPT-3 into all of your writing
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
There are may tools built with GPT3 but they all are some how trying to recreate their own editor, with webcopilot i plan to make gpt3 available where ever you write starting with notion.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
by
WebCopilot
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
WebCopilot
AI Writer for Notion, plug GPT-3 into all of your writing
1
review
15
followers
Follow for updates
WebCopilot by
WebCopilot
was hunted by
Sanskar Tiwari
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Sanskar Tiwari
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
WebCopilot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is WebCopilot's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
8
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#143
Report