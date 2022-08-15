Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
webcomet FAQ lite
webcomet FAQ lite
Create accessible FAQs for your site in minutes
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
webcomet FAQ lite makes it possible to create FAQs for your site in minutes.
You can present your FAQs either by embedding it as a section on a page, or by using it as a widget.
No registration required, edit your FAQ section by a unique link.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
webcomet FAQ lite
About this launch
webcomet FAQ lite
Create accessible (WCAG) FAQs for your site in minutes
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
webcomet FAQ lite by
webcomet FAQ lite
was hunted by
Johannes Eriksson
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Johannes Eriksson
and
Andreas Wikholm
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
webcomet FAQ lite
is not rated yet. This is webcomet FAQ lite's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#34
Report