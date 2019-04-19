Webcodesk provides the consistent experience of the component-based development approach in all parts of a Single Page Web application.
Webcodesk reduces the boilerplate code in Web application to zero.
Alex PustovalovMaker@alex_pustovalov · Alex Pustovalov
Webcodesk is for you * If you want to prototype a Web application quickly * If you like the component-based development approach * If you want to share components between projects * If you want to modify the application logic in minutes * If you do not like a mess in the source code * If you want to clearly see where the data comes from, where it goes, and how it gets stored With Webcodesk you can keep UI components as minimal as you can. If you isolate business logic and side-effects from UI, everything gets easier.
