This is the latest launch from Knowledge base web-widget
See Knowledge base web-widget’s 8 previous launches →
Webapi.ai 2.0
Ranked #7 for today
Webapi.ai 2.0
Next-generation chatbot builder
Next-Generation chatbot builder that only needs a couple of user-chatbot dialogue samples to start fully functioning. It is perfect for tasks automation like booking, account management, order modification, and more.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
No-Code
by
Knowledge base web-widget
About this launch
Knowledge base web-widget
Empower your website with adaptive self-service help center
Webapi.ai 2.0 by
Knowledge base web-widget
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
No-Code
. Made by
Anuar Sharafudinov
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Knowledge base web-widget
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on September 16th, 2014.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#8
