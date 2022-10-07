Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Web3Shala.
Ranked #16 for today
Web3Shala.
Making web3 fun and simple everyday
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Are you bored of web2 and looking to enter web3?
Then you are at the right place my friend. Web3Shala sneaks into your mailbox every morning, introducing a new web3 concept - Making it simple and fun by explaining it in less than 200 words.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Web3
by
Web3Shala.
Mindstone
Ad
Save time, by optimising your information diet
About this launch
Web3Shala.
Making web3 fun and simple everyday 🚀
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Web3Shala. by
Web3Shala.
was hunted by
Satyajit Chaudhary
in
Newsletters
,
Web3
. Made by
Satyajit Chaudhary
and
Siddhant Sethi
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
Web3Shala.
is not rated yet. This is Web3Shala.'s first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#210
Report