Web3 Seems Legit
Ranked #19 for today
Web3 Seems Legit
Web3 twitter wisdom, curated in a weekly newsletter
A web3 newsletter that rounds up the most interesting Twitter threads. Get caught up in 5 minutes or less.
Whether it’s good, bad or FUDgly, we tune you into what people are saying, so you can decide for yourself.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Crypto
,
Web3
by
Web3 Seems Legit
About this launch
Web3 Seems Legit
Web3 twitter wisdom, curated in a weekly newsletter
Web3 Seems Legit by
Web3 Seems Legit
was hunted by
Nick Zieber
in
Newsletters
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Oleena Mak
and
Rahul Ramchand
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Web3 Seems Legit
is not rated yet. This is Web3 Seems Legit's first launch.
