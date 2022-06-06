Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Web3 Journey
Ranked #11 for today
Web3 Journey
Get Payed Fairly in Web3
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Web3 Journey is the definitive place for finding out how much you deserve to be paid for your contributions to a DAO, Crypto Startup, etc. Never worry about coming up with comp expectations when interviewing for a Web3 company again👇
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Career
by
Web3 Journey
About this launch
Web3 Journey by
Web3 Journey
was hunted by
Alexander Zwerner
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Career
. Made by
Alexander Zwerner
. Featured on June 11th, 2022.
Web3 Journey
is not rated yet. This is Web3 Journey's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#52
Report