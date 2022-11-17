Products
Web3 ID
Ranked #10 for today
Web3 ID
Web3 auth that puts user privacy first, and it’s free
Free
Web3 ID is a blockchain-based auth system that lets you verify private personal data from your users' ID Wallets.
🔐 Prevent user tracking
🙅 Avoid data collection
⏩ Passwordless login
🫡 Open-source
Always with the users' consent and secured by cryptography.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Web3
by
Sign-in with Web3 ID
About this launch
Sign-in with Web3 ID
Web3 auth that puts user privacy first - and it’s free!
Web3 ID by
Sign-in with Web3 ID
was hunted by
Francisco Baptista
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Web3
. Made by
Mike Parkhill
,
Maycon Mellos
,
Nick Lambert
,
Osinakayah Ifeanyi
,
Elina Cadouri
and
Sam H
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Sign-in with Web3 ID
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Sign-in with Web3 ID's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
15
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#146
