  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Web3 ID
Web3 ID
Web3 ID

Web3 auth that puts user privacy first, and it’s free

Free
Web3 ID is a blockchain-based auth system that lets you verify private personal data from your users' ID Wallets.

🔐 Prevent user tracking
🙅 Avoid data collection
⏩ Passwordless login
🫡 Open-source

Always with the users' consent and secured by cryptography.
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, Web3
About this launch
was hunted by
Francisco Baptista
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Web3. Made by
Mike Parkhill
,
Maycon Mellos
,
Nick Lambert
,
Osinakayah Ifeanyi
,
Elina Cadouri
and
Sam H
Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
This is Sign-in with Web3 ID's first launch.
